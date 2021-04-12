Fayose Finally Accepts Seyi Makinde As PDP Leader

Former Governor Ayodele Fayose has acknowledged Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State as the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the SouthWest.

Both men have been fighting over the control of the party in the region.

The disagreement between the duo lingered despite the efforts of the reconciliation committee headed by ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki.

There was tension at the Women and Children Development Initiative Foundation (WOCDIF), Osogbo, Osun State capital, when the zonal congress kicked off on Monday.

Taofeek Arapaja, a former deputy governor of Oyo, and Eddy Olafeso, the immediate zonal chairman of the party, are contesting for the chairmanship position of the zone.

While Fayose is rooting for Olafeso, Makinde has pitched his tent with Arapaja.

A total of 734 delegates across the region are expected to elect the next leaders of the party in the South-West.

According to a breakdown of delegates given by Austin Akobundu, the PDP national organising secretary, Oyo has 171 delegates, Osun has 130, Lagos 101, Ogun 112, Ondo 114, and Ekiti has 115 delegates.

When he addressed the delegates, Fayose said no matter the situation, Makinde is “our leader”.

This elicited a loud applause among the delegates and party supporters in the hall.

Fayose also promised to accept the outcome in good faith.

“Under this gathering, you are our father,” Fayose told Makinde.