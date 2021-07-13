News

Fayose, Ben Bruce Commend Senate On Rejecting Onochie As INEC Commissioner

Damola Areo2 hours ago
Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, and former senator Ben Bruce have welcomed the rejection of the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as INEC Commissioner.

The Senate today announced the rejection of her nomination following widespread condemnation.

Nigerians had complained that Onochie, a presidential aide, is a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress and should not play any part in an electoral body like INEC.

Her nomination was rejected today, earning the Senate commendations from Fayose and Ben Bruce.

Fayose tweeted, “On rejection of Lauretta Onochie’s nomination as INEC Commissioner,I commend the Senate for listening to Nigerians.

“This portends great hope for democracy & I hope the NASS can go further by subjecting itself more to what represents the interest of Nigerians. Congrats Nigerians!”

On his own part, Ben Bruce said, “I commend my colleagues in the 9th @NGRSenate for doing the right thing with the rejection of the nomination of a known APC member into INEC. This is very commendable.”

