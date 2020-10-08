Fayose Assaulted, Cap Removed At PDP Mega Rally In Ondo

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, was assaulted at a mega rally of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ondo State.

On arriving at the rally, Fayose was greeted by some youths who removed his cap.

According to the youths, the former governor deserved the treatment for insulting Chief Bode George.

Fayose blamed the incident on Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Bode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) whom he said masterminded it.

He described the assault as an attempt to kill him and assured that the incident will be reported to security agents and authorities in the PDP.

“That’s how late Chief Bola Ige’s cap was removed in Ile Ife, Osun State then and we all know what happened later,” the former governor stated.

Fayose said he will not wave the threat aside, adding that the masterminds “had it all planned and they followed it up by celebrating what they saw as the success of their plot. They even capped it up by circulating the video.

“So it was not an accident, it was planned. But those who planned it only succeeded in advertising their political myopism, because the popularity of the brand Ayo Fayose, Osokomole cannot be rubbished by such childish acts.

“That they must have seen in the reaction of the people at the rally and I am sure they know that they can’t get such a loud ovation even if they spend all the money in this world.

“As for me, I am unperturbed and I must say it clearly that those newcomers to the PDP and their old allies, who won’t mind spoiling the image of the party to achieve their aims will not be allowed to succeed,” he said