Fayemi Messages Buhari On Nigeria’s Economy

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has pointed out to President Muhammadu Buhari that the nation is at an economic precipice.

He said this in Abuja at the presentation of a report on Nigeria by the World Bank.

According to the governor who proferred solutions, the aspect of subsidy of petroleum products was not sustainable, adding that it was not beneficial to the ordinary person for such to be maintained.

“I think the greater challenge is that, though we may not be a rich country, we are a country with enormous rent seeking opportunities that have now forced ordinary people to really labour in a trust deficit.

“You cannot say that you are a poor country and you are maintaining a lifestyle that is even much more unsustainable than people who have the wealth to be able to maintain such.

“There is also this false notion that Nigeria is resilient. Nigeria is a strong country but we are almost on the precipice, it is almost midnight in our country.

“If we do not take these tough measures that we will have to live with, then we will have to deal with the consequences,” he said.

Fayemi said that more collaboration was needed between the Federal Government and the states to convince Nigerians that subsidy is no longer sustainable.