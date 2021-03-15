Fayemi Compensates Police Brutality Victims In Ekiti

Governor Kayode Fayemi presented monetary compensations to the first batch of #EndSARS panel beneficiaries at the Conference Hall, Governor’s Office, Ado Ekiti.

The disbursements are based on the recommendations of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Allegations of Human Rights Violations Against the Defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and Others, to the Government of Ekiti State.

The panel led by Retired Justice Cornelius Akintayo comprises representatives of youth groups, civil society, and other interested parties.

The panel commenced seating in November 2020 and received petitions from 85 members of the public on various allegations of human rights violations. The Government of Ekiti State @ekitistategov has accepted the interim recommendations of the panel in full.

In addition to the award of compensations, the state government has taken deliberate actions to strengthen its access to justice institutions with a view to ensuring speedy and effective response to citizens’ complaints of human rights violations.

Ekiti state has been commended by a broad section of stakeholders on account of the professional, efficient & humane approach that the Justice Cornelius Akintayo panel has discharged its mandate so far, supported by @ekitistategov, @PoliceNG Ekiti Command, and other stakeholders.