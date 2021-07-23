Featured

Fatoyinbo Backs Oyedepo On Sacking Of Pastors

Damola Areo4 hours ago
Biodun Fatoyinbo

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, has backed Winners’ Chapel over the sacking of some pastors by the church.

According to Fatoyinbo, “There is no room for unfruitfulness, laziness.”

He said this on social media as part of the caption of a video showing Winners’ Chapel Head, Bishop David Oyedepo, justifying the sacking of the pastors.

Fatoyinbo wrote, ”If you were fired by the Bank for not meeting up with your deliverables will you go on social media? In @bidemiolaoba ‘s voice “The Bible Says”. – He spoke also this parable; A certain man had a fig tree planted in his vineyard; and he came and sought fruit thereon, and found none.

”Then said he unto the dresser of his vineyard, Behold, these three years I come seeking fruit on this fig tree, and find none: cut it down; why cumbereth it the ground? And he answering said unto him, Lord, let it alone this year also, till I shall dig about it, and dung it: And if it bears fruit, well: and if not, then after that thou shalt cut it down.

