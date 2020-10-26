Fashola Discovers Hidden Camera At Lekki Toll Gate

Babatunde Fashola, the Minister for Works and Housing, on Sunday, discovered a hidden camera at the Lekki Toll Gate, Admiralty Circle, in Lagos.

The Minister made the discovery when he led a Federal Government delegation to commiserate with Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor, over the loss of lives and destruction of properties in the state.

Recall that the #EndSARS protests turned bloody last week Tuesday when soldiers invaded a peaceful protest and opened fire on protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate.

This led to the violence that resulted to killings and destruction of private and public properties by angry youths in the State.

The delegation led by Fashola on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, included the Ministers of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Mines and Industries, Olamilekan Adegbite, Niyi Adebayo, Trade and Investments and Olorunnibe Mamora, Health State.

Others such as Governors, Kayode Fayemi, Rotimi Akeredolu, Seyi Makinde, were on the inspection tour in the company of newsmen.

Fashola handed over the camera he discovered to Sanwo-Olu for forensic analysis and further investigation.

The former Governor pointed out that the camera must have been planted by some subversive elements priory to the reported shootings for ulterior motives.

Picking up the camera with an aid of a handkerchief, Fashola handed it over to Sanwo-Olu, saying, “I think this will help with the ongoing investigations into the shootings at the Lekki Toll Gate.

“It requires forensic analysis and could be used in the investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding the shootings at the Toll Gate, I believe.”