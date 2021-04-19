Fans Troll Burna Boy For Likening Self To Gorilla

Superstar and Grammy award-winning artist, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has received positive and negative commentaries for likening himself to a gorilla.

The African giant in his tweet on Sunday explained that people should not consider the beating of his chest as a show of pride but rather should see that he is a gorilla and that’s why he does it.

He tweeted: “If I dey beat my chest, no misunderstand/ No be Pride, I be GORILLA.”

Burna Boy’s tweet regardless of the explanation he gave elicited quite a number of reactions as most social media users have interpreted it to mean pride

Others have warned him not to term it racism when referred that way by a white. While some others have eulogized him.

@DanielRegha tweeted “Burna Boy there’s a difference between confidence & pride, U are pr¤ud; U have disrespected ur fans, fellow artistes & a lot of celebs repeatedly. No doubt u are a talented artiste but u need to improve ur attitude cos fame is temporary but character creates a legacy. Be humble.” @PompyRuby “Burna get pride truly.. I see am for bejay lounge for Lekki and we were hailing him and stefflondon.. He no even respond nor say Hi.. He just day move with him escorts them” @Jonatha94547703 “No matter how much you try to fake the love, it’s a fact that very few or no one likes an arrogant person….. Ok hand” @ChinonsoNucio “Odogwu even if Na pride… Na African giant you be… Standing alone to win Grammy is better than gum body… Na me talk am… You are Way too big Jor”

@Da15boss tweeted: “You for Dey talk all these things before u win Grammy na.”

@Luckyflows said: “If Gorilla like make e beat him chest that one no mean say Godzilla no go beat am.ijs.”

@Spend0Gustav0 tweeted: “Wahala for who them catch put for zoo o.”

@ShoffiQuizZ stated: “Burna Boy is not only an artist, he’s an angel, an inspiration, a king, and of course a legend. I realized how talented, passionate and loving he was. I just laugh whenever I remember people used to overlook him in the past.”

@dami_mastermind tweeted: “But if Oyinbo call u “GORILLA” then go say na racists oo.”

@alte_native wrote: “In other words ” no vex say I dey shine, e dey come naturally because I be SUN.”

@tontytroy tweeted: “Even if na pride you deserve am.”

@dejimolee tweeted: “Until them mistakenly put you for zoo.”

JosephTofunmi1 said: “One thing I learnt from you, it pays to be your real self ! A lot of people don’t even love who they are yet looking for who to love em ! Think about it.”