Fans Tattooing Name Of Celebrities On Body Is Sign Of Love – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yu; Edochie has waded into the debate about fans tattooing the name of their favourite celebrities on their body.

In a tweet posted last night, Yul is of the opinion that a fan tattooing a celebrity’s name or photo on their body depicts love. His tweet comes days after BBNaija’s Ka3na berated a female fan who tattooed her name on her thigh.

His tweet reads:

”For a fan to go as far as tattooing your name on his/her body, that’s love. You’re truly blessed by God to even get that kind of love. You must not give the fan money if you don’t have. Some are not even doing it for your money but for love. Such an act should be appreciated.”