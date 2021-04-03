Entertainment

Fans Slam Pasuma For Raining Curses After Buying G-Wagon

Damola Areo5 hours ago
Nigerians on social media have slammed Fuji King, Alhaji Wasiu Alabu, popularly known as Pasuma, for cussing out his fans while cruising his newly acquired G-Wagon.

In the video shared, Pasuma was pictured dissing his followers while hanging out with friends. He also throws jabs at perceived haters, which got a lot of tongue wagging in anger.

Below are reactions from displeased Nigerians who got offended over the jab

@ayaoba_gbomama; ‘who dey drag am with you. Gwagon wey don dey use for camping over here. Abeg rest Mr Pasuma🤣. I still be your fan anyway’
@whalekedah wrote; ‘This paso dey behave chidish. later now dem go catch u say na fake or na person get am’
@hardeyhardey; ‘Ewo wani tepe’

@olawally777 ; ‘illiteracy is a big problem. This is sort of old model being used for transport business in South Africa.This brand of car is meant for low income workers in South Africa.’
@ghost.bow101; Werin bring vulgar words now? So local n razz
@ogmichael2019; ‘Na cruise joor, na today una no pasuma ! Congrats Boss man’

