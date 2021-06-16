Fans Are Putting Pressure On Me To Get Married – Seyi Shay

Popular singer Seyi Shay has said fans are putting pressure on her to get married.

Speaking to Hip TV, she said she’s also being pressured by fans to post more raunchy photos on social media.

“I feel pressure from my fans to get married, have babies, have a boyfriend; that is all before the pressure to release a new single sometimes. That is really crazy. Pressure to show some more butt pictures. The pressure is high, but it is good,” the PemPe singer said.

Speaking further on how she handles the pressure, the singer, who had earlier made headlines after her verbal exchange with Tiwa Savage at a salon in Lagos, noted that it keeps her ‘gingered.’

“It is part of what keeps me gingered as well. I don’t burn myself out, and I do not overdo things,” Seyi Shay said.

I have a lot of music because I am always recording. Throughout the whole pandemic, I moved the studio to my house, and I was recording with my guys. I did not want to release just anything because I put a lot of thought before I release music out.

“I do not just put music out because somebody is putting music out and I will feel like I will be left behind if I don’t. I never do that.”