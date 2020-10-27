Fani-Kayode Slams Fashola For Removing Camera At Lekki Toll Gate

Ex-Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has slammed the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, after he claimed to have found a camera at the Lekki toll gate.

Fashola found the camera when he and other leaders visited the toll gate where soldiers are believed to have shot at protesters.

This has been criticized by Fani-Kayode who raised questions concerning his action and also the camera.

Fani-Kayode said: “Why would a Minister remove a camera from the crime scene of the biggest mass murder in our history? If the camera was planted by Govt. they will show us what they want us to see.

“If the camera was not planted and provides evidence of genocide it will be doctored or destroyed and the deep state is at work here but we cannot be fooled.”

Fani-Kayode said it was only after President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office that the truth about what happened at the Lekki Toll gate would be exposed.

“After that he and all those that were involved will be bundled to the ICC at the Hague for crimes against humanity.

“You can play Sherlock Holmes and Jack Baur today but tomorrow you will smell the shit! Every single one of you that had a hand in that heinous crime will suffer the consequences and be brought to justice,” he said.