Fani-Kayode Slams Buhari For Not Addressing Nigerians

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for not addressing Nigerians amid the ongoing protests.

In a statement issued, Fani-Kayode said that the only reason why he believes Buhari is still alive is because President Nana Akufo Addo of Ghana said that he spoke with him on phone.

He also expressed doubt that it is the real Buhari that had a phone conversation with the Ghanaian President.

He said, “The country is tense. Fear everywhere. Parts witnessing curfews, mob rule, mass murder, burning & anarchy. Children killed by soldiers. Trad. rulers chased out of palaces by mobs. All this yet our President has not said ONE word. This is ominous. Something is in the offing.

“Besides that, do we actually have a President? Is Buhari still alive? Can a President be alive and witness his country falling apart and say NOTHING to encourage or inspire his people? And if he is not alive who is the person in the Villa running the affairs of our nation?

“The only reason I believe we may still have a President is because the President of Ghana @NAkufoAddo said he spoke to him yesterday and that they discussed the deteriorating state of our nation. What we do not know is whether he spoke to the real Buhari or to an imposter.”