Fani-Kayode Calls Out Buhari, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu Over Lekki Toll Gate Shooting

Femi Fani-Kayode has said that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu and President Muhammadu Buhari will pay for the blood of victims of the Lekki toll gate shooting.

Concise News learnt that some EndSARS protesters were shot and killed by allegedly by soldiers of the Nigerian Army at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos in Tuesday.

The soldiers were deployed after the Lagos State Government banned all forms of protests and also placed a 24-hour curfew in the state.

However, the protesters who defied the order and turned up for the protest at the Lekki toll gate were met with force allegedly by the Nigerian Army.

Reacting to the incident, Femi Fani-Kayode tweeted:

“For the blood that Buhari, Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu and Osinbajo spilled in Lekki today there will be consequences.

“They will pay a heavy price. Lagos is my home. I was born there. I grew up there. These are my people. You will NEVER escape divine retribution,God’s vengeance and God’s judgement.”