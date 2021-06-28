Family Says Super TV CEO Was Gagged Before He Was Killed

The family of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, who was alleged to have been murdered by UNILAG student, Chidinma Ojukwu, has claimed that there is more to the incident.

In a statement titled: ‘Who will speak for Usifo Ataga?’, by Dr. Isi Ataga, the elder brother to the deceased, the family described Usifo’s death as horrific.

They claim he was tied and gagged before he was killed.

“Usifo died a horrific death. He wasn’t stabbed two or even five times; he was stabbed multiple times. His hands were bound tightly and the marks were still all over his wrists, accompanied by evidence of torture and assault even as his corpse lay in the morgue.

“And no one in the entire building heard his screams because he was gagged. Let that sink in, he was bound, gagged and tortured!

“The now-viral video of the room with the deceased lying on the floor shows a room with blood-stained walls and floor, evidence of a ferocious struggle. One person could never have carried these out,” Isi said in the statement.