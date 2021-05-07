Family Release Obituary Poster For Comedienne Ada Jesus

The family of comedienne Mmesoma Mercy Nnadi aka Ada Jesus has released her obituary just weeks after her death was announced.

The obituary reveals that the comedienne will be laid to rest in Oguta, Imo state on Friday, May 28.

The family will be holding a Christian Wake Keep and Comedy nite on May 27.

A report has it that Ada Jesus died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday, April 21. She had been suffering from a kidney ailment before her death.

See the obituary below.