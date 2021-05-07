Entertainment

Family Release Obituary Poster For Comedienne Ada Jesus

Damola Areo8 mins ago
1

The family of comedienne Mmesoma Mercy Nnadi aka Ada Jesus has released her obituary just weeks after her death was announced.

The obituary reveals that the comedienne will be laid to rest in Oguta, Imo state on Friday, May 28.

The family will be holding a Christian Wake Keep and Comedy nite on May 27.

A report has it that Ada Jesus died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday, April 21. She had been suffering from a kidney ailment before her death.

See the obituary below.

Tags
Damola Areo8 mins ago
1

Related Articles

What Leke Adeboye Said As People Advised Him On Brother’s Death

3 hours ago

Davido Buys Range Rover For First Daughter Imade

3 hours ago
Yomi Fabiyi (source: Instagram)

Yomi Fabiyi Attacks Those Who Don’t See Crime In Baba Ijesha Sexual Molestation CCTV Footage

2 days ago

Baba Ijesha Risks Life Imprisonment As Lagos Recommends Charges

2 days ago
Back to top button