Fake News Is Causing Trouble In Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has told the purveyors of fake news to stop causing chaos in the state.
The governor sounded the warning Ina statement issued by his Commissioner of Information, Gbenga Omotosho.
An attack on EndSARS protesters by men of the Nigerian Army caused chaos across the country as many took to looting and arson.
Many police stations were burnt while lots of business got looted by hoodlums who took advantage of the situation.
This has been blamed on the activities of fake news and misinformation spread through social media.
Sanwo-Olu urged Lagosians to go about their business in a peace manner as normalcy returns.
