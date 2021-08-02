Fake News Hindering Effort Against Insecurity – Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has said fake news is hindering efforts to tackle banditry and insecurity in the state.

He, however, revealed that his administration would work out legislation to punish those spreading fake news.

Matawalle said this on Sunday while speaking in Gusau at the inauguration of newly-elected state executives of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists.

The governor was represented at the event by the commissioner of information Ibrahim Dosara.

“The propagation of false information has, without doubt, hindered our efforts to suppress banditry in the state. Fake news has been used to undermine our troops’ morale and turn some communities against the government,” he noted. “We are living at the most challenging period in the history of traditional media. Despite its many benefits, social media has resulted in the spread of fake news, endangering peace and societal stability.”

The governor pointed out that he would continue to treat journalists well and support them when necessary.

“My administration treats journalists with the utmost respect, in keeping with our democratic values. We have always had good working ties with media groups and practitioners,” stated Mr Matawalle. “We have always done our best to safeguard and advance the interests of journalists like you.”