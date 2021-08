Fake Friends Failed To Reach Out To Sound Sultan’s Wife – Babadee

Singer Dare Fasasi aka Babadee has slammed friends of his late singer brother, Sound Sultan, describing them as fake friends.

Babadee said this while pointing out that many of those who mourned the late singer on social media failed to reach out to his wife.

He also revealed that they didn’t attend the memorial service held for the singer who died of cancer.

