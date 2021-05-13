News

Fake EFCC Operatives Caught In Illegal Operations In Lagos

Damola Areo39 mins ago
1
EFCC
EFCC

A gang of three fake operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission who embarked on an illegal operation purportedly to execute a fake Court Order have been arrested in Lagos.

Ghali Ahmed, Head of the EFCC Zonal Office in Lagos disclosed this today, May 13, 2021 at a press briefing in the Commission’s office, Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to him, “The fraudsters were arrested at New Horizon Estate, Lekki, Lagos, in the middle of their illegal operation to ‘serve’ a Court Order purported to have emanated from the Mushin Magistrate Court, on an unsuspecting victim.”

The three-man gang of Pascal Ugwu Chijoke, Sodiq Ibrahim Adekunle and Edwin Bassey, a Police Inspector, posing as EFCC operatives allegedly stormed the residence of their target with all the paraphernalia of typical EFCC raid, wearing fake EFCC branded jackets and identity cards.

Ahmed warned Nigerians to be wary of impostors, using the good name of the Commission to extort unsuspecting targets. He urged citizens to be vigilant and report suspicious activities to the Commission.

He assured that the Commission is determined to stamp out the activities of impostors. “We will always be ahead of these fraudsters. If they fail to desist, they will face the music,” he said.

Damola Areo39 mins ago
1

Related Articles

Lagos Gets New Commissioner Of Police

Why Police Are Yet To Release Baba Ijesha On Bail – CP

6 hours ago

Attack On Abia INEC Office Needless, Says Orji Kalu

10 hours ago
Abba Kyari's Death: Nnamdi Kanu Makes Shocking Allegation

Another IPOB Commander Busted In Abia

11 hours ago

Full Text Of Communique By Southern Governors After Asaba Meeting

21 hours ago
Back to top button