Fabregas Reacts As Sweden Hold Spain in Euro 2020

Cesc Fabregas has reacted to the goalless draw between Spain and Sweden in their Euro 2020 opener.

Spain dominated possession but failed to find the back of the net with Alvaro Morata misses chances.

Fabregas who once played for Spain expressed disappointment alongside optimism about his country’s national team.

“This is another example of it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,” Fabregas told the BBC.

“This is the big question mark about this team.

“I know there have been examples where France won the World Cup with Giroud, but you need to take your chances. We had enough chances to win the game.

“But the big question mark is how we end up defending and how we end up attacking. Today we were just not at it.”