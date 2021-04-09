Business

FAAN Urges Passengers To Turn Up At Airport On Time

Damola Areo3 hours ago
0
FAAN Official Arrested For Stealing $600’ From Pilgrim
Murtala Muhammed International Airport - FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has advised passengers and airport users, particularly those at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to get to the airport early so as to complete their check-in procedures in good time and avoid the unpleasant experiences associated with missing their flights.

FAAN said, “This advice has become necessary, as passengers are likely to go through a little delay at the entrance to the terminals, due to built-up vehicular traffic occasioned by increase in passenger traffic being witnessed presently.

“The Authority will like to assure passengers and other airport users that all hands are on deck to ensure swift facilitation and reduce the congestion to the barest minimum.”

Tags
Damola Areo3 hours ago
0

Related Articles

List of Cheap MTN Tariff Plans For Calling

MTN Increases Staff Salary By 17%

2 days ago
Coronavirus: Buhari's Minister Cries Unto God For Healing, Protection

Minister, Stakeholders Affirm Health Safety Of 5G

February 26, 2021
CBN Issues Licenses To Three New Banks (Check Out Names)

Cryptocurrency Has No Place In Our Monetary System – CBN

February 24, 2021
Bitcoin Drops To More Than Three-month Low, Briefly Trades Below $8,000

Elon Musk Says Bitcoin Better Than Cash

February 19, 2021
Back to top button