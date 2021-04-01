FAAN Assures Of Safety, Beefs Up Airports Security Ahead Of Easter

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has assured Nigerians of safety as they prepare for the Easter holiday celebrations.

FAAN said it has beefed up security at all airports in the country, stressing that its airports are fully prepared and ready for the usual upsurge in passenger traffic that is the norm around this season.

The Agency said this in a statement titled “Easter Celebration; FAAN Assures Of Safety,’ and signed by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Yakubu Henrietta.

The statement read, “As Easter holiday approaches, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to assure passengers and other airport users that our network of airports are fully prepared and ready for the usual upsurge in passenger traffic that is the norm around this season.

“We have put all necessary facilities, infrastructure and manpower in place, to ensure seamless facilitation at the airports during the season and beyond.

“We also want to assure all passengers and airport users of safety and security, as relevant security agencies have been mobilized to beef up security at all airports.

“The Authority advises passengers to endeavour to leave for the airport early enough, so as to ensure that check in formalities are conducted in good time.”