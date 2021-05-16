FA Cup Final: Why We Lost 1-0 To Leicester City – Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has said his side’s decision making in their FA Cup final 1-0 loss to Leicester City was too hectic.

Youri Tielemans stunning finish prevented the Blues from nabbing their first trophy this since, with the Champions League final against Manchester City being their only hope.

A late goal by Tuchel’s men who dominated the game was ruled out i=by VAR.

“We are not angry at our performance or boys. We did enough to win it. We were not lucky enough to win.

“I was happy with the work rate and intensity. But our decision making was too hectic. We were too straight upfront, we tried to force it.

“I felt us too hectic, I think it could be something to do with our age. Hakim and Timo are not so young but we could improve there,” Tuchel told the media after the game.