FA Cup: Draw For First Round Released

The draw for the first round of the FA Cup has been released.

The matches are expected to be played on November 7, 2020.

Clubs are due to receive £22,629 prize money if they win their games.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic there won’t be any replay this season.

Any games that ends after 90 will go to extra time and penalties.

First round draw in full:

Leyton Orient vs Newport County

Havant & Waterlooville vs Cray Valley Paper Mills

Sunderland vs Mansfield Town

Bolton Wanderers vs Crewe Alexandra

Oxford United vs Peterborough United

Exeter City vs AFC Fylde

Tonbridge Angels vs Bradford City

Walsall vs Bristol Rovers

Rochdale vs Chesterfield

Swindon Town vs Darlington

Barnet vs Burton Albion

Wigan Athletic vs Chorley

Tranmere Rovers vs Accrington Stanley

Oxford City vs Northampton Town

Maldon & Tiptree vs Morecambe

Bromley vs Yeovil

Torquay United vs Crawley Town

Eastbourne Borough vs Blackpool

Cheltenham Town vs South Shields

Stevenage vs Concord Rangers

Harrogate Town vs Skelmersdale United

Gillingham vs Woking

Charlton Athletic vs Plymouth Argyle

Hayes & Yeading United vs Carlisle United

FC United of Manchester vs Doncaster Rovers

Salford City vs Hartlepool United

Scunthorpe United vs Solihull Moors

Hull City vs Fleetwood Town

Colchester United vs Marine

Barrow vs AFC Wimbledon

Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town

Cambridge United vs Shrewsbury Town

Brackley Town vs Bishop’s Stortford/St Albans City

Eastleigh vs MK Dons

Hampton & Richmond Borough vs Oldham Athletic

Boreham Wood vs Southend United

Ipswich Town vs Portsmouth

Port Vale vs King’s Lynn Town

Lincoln City vs Forest Green Rovers

Banbury United vs Canvey Island