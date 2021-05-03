Ezekwesili Wants Buhari Queried By DSS

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has reacted to the warning issued by the Department of State Services to those it alleged are working for the disintegration of Nigeria.

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunnaya,had yesterday issued a statement againstdivisive and inciting utterances that may cause a breakdown of law and order.

He said, “Self-centred individuals and groups are warned to stop engaging in acts inimical to the peace and sovereignty of this nation. In the same manner, influential personalities should be sensitive to emerging situations and guard against divisive and inciting utterances that may cause a breakdown of law and order.”

“While the Service reaffirms its unambiguous support to an indivisible, indissoluble and united Nigerian State in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, it will no longer tolerate deliberate machinations by subversive and hostile groups whose agenda is to throw the country into anarchy so as to serve the interests of their sponsors.”

Reacting, Ezekwesili said the DSS warning hould also be directed to President Muhammadu Buhari due to his actions and inactions.

She said, “DSS must direct this to @MBuhari the @NGRPresident who is their Direct Supervisor. Nobody else in Nigeria today seeks to throw Nigeria into anarchy than a President whose actions and inactions daily dig Nigeria deeper into disintegration. DSS, please send your Boss a Query”