Eyitayo Jegede Reveals Next Action After Loss To Akeredolu

Eyitayo Jegede, the PDP governorship candidate in the Ondo State election, has said that he’s waiting on God after he lost the election.

Jegede lost Saturday’s election to Akeredolu who won 15 out of 18 local governments, with Jegede winning the remaining three.

The spokesman of his media campaign organization, Gbenga Akinmoyo, who spoke to Channels Television said:

“This project is a project that God has ordained. As it is so, we wait. So we wait on God.”

On Sunday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the incumbent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, as the winner of the poll.

Akinmoyo thanked the people of the state for voting for their conscience during the polls and commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members for working hard for the party.

“For the benefit of the general public, we will like to thank all the Ondo State voters who went to the polls yesterday and voted for their conscience,” he added.