Ex-Real Madrid President Reveals Real Reason Messi Left Barcelona

Former Real Madrid president, Ramon Calderon, has said Lionel Messi left Barcelona after the club failed to rejuvenate its squad with the players he wanted.

Concise News reported that Barcelona announced that Messi would be leaving the club this summer.

The club based the reason on the failure to secure a new contract with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner due to La Liga regulations.

However, Calderon believes something else led to Messi;s exit from club he has been with all his life.

“Everyone thinks he’s still one of the best, if not the best, player in the world. Barcelona will be weaker and their rivals will have to be happy,” Calderon told talkSPORT.

“In the case of Barcelona, it is not the problem with money. Messi had some requests to strengthen the team, mainly signing Romero, the defender from Atalanta.

“That seems the main reason.”