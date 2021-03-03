Ex-governor Suswam’s Brother Killed By Gunmen In Benue

Terkura Suswam, the brother of former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, has been reprotedly killed by gunmen.

Suswam was killed while supervising activities on a building he was putting up in Anyi, Logo Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen approached him from a vehicle and shot him at close range.

A source told Vanguard: “All I can tell you is that for a long time Chief relocated from Makurdi to Anyiin in Logo LGA his home town where he has been involved in several development works to help his community grow.

“He set up the Ashi Polytechnic in Anyiin, Ashi Radio in Katsina-Ala, Ashi Rice Mill in Anyiin, Micro Finance Bank, and several development projects and ventures to open up the town and help better a lot of the people.

“This evening at about 7pm after supervising a construction work near his private residence in Anyiin alongside his boy, some armed men in a Toyota Corolla popularly known in the area as ‘dog nyash’, who we suspect could be men of the late Terwase Agwaza also known as Gana, stormed where they were in a building directly opposite his house and gunned them down.

“After shooting the two of them the gunmen drove off and fled the scene leaving the lifeless bodies of their victims on the ground while people scampered for safety.

“As I speak with you people are fleeing Anyiin and the usually busy commercial area of town has suddenly become deserted. People are fleeing because they felt that if Chief could be killed in such a manner, no one could be sure of who could be the next target.”