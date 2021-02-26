Ex-Chief Judge Kafarati Is Dead

The immediate past Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdu-Kafarati is dead.

He’s said to have died on Thursday at his Abuja residence after observing the evening prayer.

The news of his death was confirmed by his family members via a statement.

The family said, “Innalillahi Wa inna ilaihi Rajiun. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing away of our elder statesman, Hon Justice Abdul Kafarati, the immediate past Chief Justice of High Court of the Federation and a former Bauchi State Attorney General which happened this night (Thursday) after magrib Salat in Abuja.”

The late judge will be buried today after the Jumaat prayers at Janazah Central Mosque Abuja after Friday prayers.