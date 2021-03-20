Evacuate Yoruba From North, Arewa Youth Tell Sunday Igboho

The Arewa Youth Assembly has said that Sunday Igboho should evacuate his Yoruba people from the North for saying he would no longer tolerate the presence of Northerners in the South-West.

Igboho had made the statement while declaring Yoruba nation, saying Yoruba people no longer want Nigeria.

The Northern youths, in a statement signed by Mohammed Salihu Danlami, Speaker, Arewa Youth Assembly on Friday, said. “The Arewa Youth Assembly still affirms its position as a law-abiding civil youth organization, notwithstanding, it will not fold its arm and watch innocent Nigerians being threatened by individuals who clearly have no regard and respect for the law.

“As such, we will like to bring to the notice of Mr Igboho that since it is he who wants his people out of the North to form a Yoruba nation, we will make it easy for him by asking Mr Igboho to provide a means of transportation to convey his people to the southwest.

“We are, hereby, giving him the ultimatum of 72hrs to move his people out or we will be forced to take necessary actions by personally taking the responsibility of getting his people back home.

“We have kept quiet for the sake of peace and for the respect of the laws of our country. But as Mr Igboho rightly said, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH, he either calls himself and his accomplices to order or force us to retaliate the best way we know.

“It is in the light of this recent event that we wish to call on the Northern elders, traditional rulers, and all security agencies to support us in accomplishing this task of evacuating the Yoruba out of the 19 Northern States and the FCT Abuja, making it a very peaceful exercise devoid of loss of lives and destruction of property or hijacked by hoodlums to prevent the reoccurrence of the EndSARS protest.”