Europa: Why Arsenal Couldn’t Beat Slavia Prague – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has said his side couldn’t beat Slavia Prague because they were a good side.

Both clubs clashed last night in the quarter final first leg of the UEFA Europa League, a game that ended 1-1 at the Emirate Stadium in London.

Speaking after the clash, Arteta told reporters, “It’s difficult [to beat them] because they were a good opponent. They have beaten some big teams and are really difficult to play against.

“They have a lot of man-to-man situations and you have to resolve them. When we did that, we created chances, but when you can’t, it’s not easy.

“We were effective in our high press – they had the capacity to run in transition if they won the ball back but we controlled that well. It’s more about the final result that leaves a difficult taste.”