Europa: Solskjaer Hails Lindelof In Man United 2-0 Win Against Granada

Damola Areo8 hours ago
Ole Gunnar Solskjær under pressure (See Players) PHOTO CREDIT: Independent.ie
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer . Getty Images

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed Victor Lindelof for United’s 2-0 win against Granada.

The Europa League quarter final first leg was played last night in Spain with Rashford opening scoring from a long pass delivered by Lindelof.

United went on to double their lead from a spot-kick converted by Bruno Fernandes who was fouled in the box.

Asked to name dthe player he found impressive on the night, Solskjaer said, “Yeah definitely, Victor.

“He kept us glued together and he was good on the ball. What a pass for the first goal as well.”

He added, “They [Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes] have been exceptional, so important for us.

“It was a very good run by Rashford, takes the ball fantastically. Bruno is so confident on penalties even though the keeper almost saved it.”

