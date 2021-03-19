Sports

Europa: Mourinho Blames Tottenham Players After 3-0 To Dinamo Zagreb

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
2
UCL: Tottenham's Mourinho Makes 'Strong Vow' Ahead Leipzig Clash
Jose Mourinho. (Image courtesey: Getty)

Tottenham Hotspurs manager, Jose Mourinho has expressed disappointment in his players following their 3-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.

Mourinho said his players ignored the instructions he gave them before the Europa League game.

Tottenham went into the game after securing a 2-0 win at home in London.

They were, however, shocked by the Croatian side who got three goals through Mislav Orsic.

“I believe that by surprise we were not caught,” said the former Chelsea boss after the game that left him frustrated.

“Before the game I told the players to play to win. Play the game to be dominant

“Don’t go in the other direction. Even at 0-0 I said don’t do it.

“So by surprise they were not caught,” he added.

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
2

Related Articles

Aguero Ready To Join Manchester City’s Rivals

1 day ago
icardi

Icardi Has Sex With Wife 12 Times A Day – Daniele Adani

1 day ago
Thomas Tuchel

Champions League: Tuchel Wary Of A Chelsea Clash With PSG

1 day ago
Barcelona vs Eibar: 'I'll Not Wash My Clothes After Receiving Messi's Hugs'

Barcelona President Laporta Says Messi Can’t Leave Club

1 day ago
Back to top button