Europa: Mourinho Blames Tottenham Players After 3-0 To Dinamo Zagreb

Tottenham Hotspurs manager, Jose Mourinho has expressed disappointment in his players following their 3-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.

Mourinho said his players ignored the instructions he gave them before the Europa League game.

Tottenham went into the game after securing a 2-0 win at home in London.

They were, however, shocked by the Croatian side who got three goals through Mislav Orsic.

“I believe that by surprise we were not caught,” said the former Chelsea boss after the game that left him frustrated.

“Before the game I told the players to play to win. Play the game to be dominant

“Don’t go in the other direction. Even at 0-0 I said don’t do it.

“So by surprise they were not caught,” he added.