Europa League Quarter Finals Fixtures

Damola Areo2 hours ago
2
The draw for the Europa League quarter-final was conducted on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.

Manchester United will play Granada and Arsenal have been paired against Slavia Prague.

Ajax play Roma, while Villarreal will clash with Dinamo Zagreb for a place in the semis.

The first-leg matches will be played on Thursday April 8, 2021.

The second legs are scheduled for Thursday April 15, 2021.

EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL FIXTURES:

Granada vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Slavia Prague

Ajax vs Roma

Villarreal vs Dinamo Zagreb

