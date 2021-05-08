Europa League: I Felt Pity For Aubameyang – Wilshere

Former Arsenal player, Jack Wilshere has said that he felt pity for the club’s captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, in their loss to Villareal in the Europa League semi-final.

The first leg which ended 0-0 was followed by a return leg in England with Arsenal losing 2-1.

Aubameyang managed to hit the bar twice before he was replaced by Alexandre Lacazette.

“I felt a bit sorry for Aubameyang last night because he did not have much service,” WIlshere told talkSPORT.

“He did look the most dangerous when they were in the final third. I am sure he will be frustrated, he looked frustrated when he came off.

“Mikel is the manager and he is the one who is got to make the decisions. I would have put Lacazette on and kept Aubameyang on.

“It was tough to watch. They just needed that one moment in the game, someone to take the game but unfortunately it did not come. It is disappointing for the fans, I am an Arsenal fan now, it will be hard to not see them in Europe next year.”