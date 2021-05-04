Sports

Europa League Final In Poland To Be Played Before Fans

Damola Areo9 hours ago
0
Europa League
Europa League

The final of the Europa League in Gdnansk later this month can take place with up to 9,500 fans, European football ruling body UEFA said on Monday.

UEFA said this followed agreement with Polish authorities.

The stadium can use up to 25 per cent of its capacity for the May 26 final.

But foreign fans will have to observe coronavirus rule for entry into Poland and restrictions when there.

Tickets went on sale on Monday and are available until Friday.

The semi-final second legs are this Thursday when Manchester United defend a 6-2 lead away to Roma and Arsenal attempt to overcome a 2-1 deficit at home to Villarreal.(dpa/NAN)

Tags
Damola Areo9 hours ago
0

Related Articles

UCL: Tottenham's Mourinho Makes 'Strong Vow' Ahead Leipzig Clash

Mourinho Announced As New Head Coach At AS Roma

3 hours ago
Paulo Fonseca

Roma Coach Fonseca To Leave At End Of Season

3 hours ago
Champions League: Why I Benched Neymar Against Madrid - Tuchel

Neymar ‘Ready To Die’ On The Pitch Against Man City

9 hours ago
Why I Can Never Coach Manchester United - Man City's Guardiola

Champions League: How Man City Will Play Against PSG – Guardiola

9 hours ago
Back to top button