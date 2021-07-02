Sports

Euro 2020 Top Scorers Ahead Of Quarter Final

Damola Areo25 mins ago
Cristiano Ronaldo is still topping the list of goals scorers in the ongoing Euro 2020 competition despite his Portugal out already.

The Juventus striker has five goals and closely followed by Kareem Benzema and Patrick Shick with four goals but are also out of the tournament.

Romelu Lukaku and Raheem Sterling have the best chance of battling Ronaldo as both players still remain in the tournament with three goals each.

Euro 2020 top scorers:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 5 goals

Karim Benzema (France), Patrik Schick (Czech Republic), Emil Forsberg (Sweden) – 4 goals

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Raheem Sterling (England), Georginio Wijnaldum (Holland), Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – 3 goals

