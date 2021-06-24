Euro 2020: Ronaldo Leads In List Of Highest Goal Scorers

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently leading in the list of highest goal scorers in the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament.

Ronaldo scored 2 goals against Hungary, one against Germany and 20 against France which was their last game in the group stage.

He’s followed by Patrik Schick of the Czech Republic.

EURO 2020 TOP SCORERS:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 5 goals

Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) – 3 goals

Emil Forsberg (Sweden) – 3 goals

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) – 3 goals

Giorgino Wijnaldum (Netherlands) – 3 goals

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – 3 goals

Memphis Depay (Netherlands) – 2 goals

Ciro Immobile (Italy) – 2 goals

Xerdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) – 2 goals

Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) – 2 goals

Andriyv Yarmolenko (Ukraine) – 2 goals