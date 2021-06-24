Sports
Euro 2020: Ronaldo Leads In List Of Highest Goal Scorers
Cristiano Ronaldo is currently leading in the list of highest goal scorers in the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament.
Ronaldo scored 2 goals against Hungary, one against Germany and 20 against France which was their last game in the group stage.
He’s followed by Patrik Schick of the Czech Republic.
EURO 2020 TOP SCORERS:
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 5 goals
Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) – 3 goals
Emil Forsberg (Sweden) – 3 goals
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) – 3 goals
Giorgino Wijnaldum (Netherlands) – 3 goals
Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – 3 goals
Memphis Depay (Netherlands) – 2 goals
Ciro Immobile (Italy) – 2 goals
Xerdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) – 2 goals
Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) – 2 goals
Andriyv Yarmolenko (Ukraine) – 2 goals