Sports

Euro 2020: Play Dirty Against Mbappe, Benzema, Giroud, Rudiger Tells Germany

Damola Areo3 hours ago
0
rudiger

Antonio Rudiger has urged his German teammates to play dirty against France forwards when they encounter each other at the Euro 2020 today.

Rudiger specifically mentioned Benzema, Mbappe, Griezmann and Giroud.

“Of course, they [France] have good forwards [Mbappe, Benzema, Griezmann and Giroud], we have to be ready to win the one-on-one challenges,” Rudiger said at a pre-match press conference ahead of the game.

“We have to be a little dirty, not always be nice or try to play nice football.

“Against players like them, you have to throw down a marker.”

German Vs France will take place today at 8.00pm.

Damola Areo3 hours ago
0

Related Articles

neymar

Copa America: Neymar Helps Brazil Beat Venezuela

3 hours ago
eriksen

Eriksen Is Unlikely To Play Football Again, Says NHS Expert

17 hours ago

Djokovic Beats Tsitsipas To French Open Title

17 hours ago
Raheem sterling England

Euro 2020: England Beat Croatia 1-0

20 hours ago
Back to top button