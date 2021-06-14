Euro 2020: Play Dirty Against Mbappe, Benzema, Giroud, Rudiger Tells Germany

Antonio Rudiger has urged his German teammates to play dirty against France forwards when they encounter each other at the Euro 2020 today.

Rudiger specifically mentioned Benzema, Mbappe, Griezmann and Giroud.

“Of course, they [France] have good forwards [Mbappe, Benzema, Griezmann and Giroud], we have to be ready to win the one-on-one challenges,” Rudiger said at a pre-match press conference ahead of the game.

“We have to be a little dirty, not always be nice or try to play nice football.

“Against players like them, you have to throw down a marker.”

German Vs France will take place today at 8.00pm.