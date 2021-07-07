Euro 2020: Morata Reacts After Losing Penalty Against Italy

Alvaro Morata has reacted after his penalty against Italy was saved to prevent Spain from reaching the final of the Euro 2020.

Morata had come off the bench to level up for Spain but had his penalty saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“This group deserved more, much more,” Morata wrote on Instagram.

“Like the whole of Spain, it was also my dream, our dream. I am proud to have been part of this team. To those who have believed in us, THANK YOU. Football can be very hard.”

Reacting, veteran defenders, Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique also praised the efforts of Luis Enrique’s side.

Ramos tweeted, “Sad and unfair. It could not be, but you have made a whole country vibrate and get excited. Proud of our selection”

Pique said, “I feel very proud. To reach the semi-finals of Euro 2020 has a lot of merit. I don’t think there is a better team in the competition. But penalty shootouts are sometimes very cruel.”