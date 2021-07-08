Euro 2020 Highest Goals Scorers So Far

Following the conclusion of the Euro 2020 semi-final fixture on Wednesday night, below are currently the top scorers chasing the Golden Boot in the European Championship ahead of Sunday’s final at Wembley.

Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo and Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick are tied in the race to finish in top scorer at the ongoing Euro 2020.

Ronaldo and Schick both have five goals each despite both of their countries being out.

However, England captain, Harry Kane has four goals after he netted the winning goal in his country’s 2-1 victory against Denmark on Wednesday.

Euro 2020 top scorers after semi-final fixtures.

5 goals – Ronaldo and Schick

4 goals – Harry Kane, Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku, France’s Karim Benzema and Sweden’s Emil Forsberg.

3 goals – England’s Raheem Sterling and Denmark’s Kasper Dolberg, Poland’s Robert Lewandowski, Holland’s Georginio Wijnaldum, Spain’s Alvaro Morata and Switzerland duo, Haris Seferovic and Xherdan Shaqiri.