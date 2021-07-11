Euro 2020 Final: England Vs Italy Starting Line-ups

England will be facing Italy in the final of the Euro 2020 at the Wembley Stadium in London in a couple of minutes’ time.

Below are the starting line-ups for both side who are hoping to end the night lifting the trophy.

Italy (4-3-3)

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini (capt), Emerson Palmieri; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Coach: Roberto Mancini (ITA)

England (5-3-2)

Jordan Pickford; Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount; Harry Kane (capt), Raheem Sterling

Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG)

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (NED)