Euro 2020: Do More About Hate Speech, Moghalu Urges Social Media Companies

The former deputy governor of Central Bank, Kingsley Moghalu, has advised social media companies to do more against hate speech.

This is as he maintained his stance against the ban on Twitter in Nigeria by the government.

Moghalu said this after Marcus Rashofrd, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were racially abused on social media after they missed penalty kicks to give Italy the Euro 2020 crown.

He tweeted, “I am against #TwitterBan , but racism on social media in England against black British team players like Saka who missed penalties in the Euro Cup Final last night supports the position that SM companies should themselves do more to self-regulate hate speech on social media.

“While SM companies are more alert to political hate speech, they need to do more about hate speech in the social sphere. In addition to racism, this includes the offensive, abusive language used by many users of SM every day. We need civility even when we disagree!”