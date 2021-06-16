Euro 2020: Coca-Cola Loses $4 Billion Within Hours Over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Gesture

A gesture made by Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, during a press conference on Monday, has caused Coca-Cola a loss of over $4 billion.

The football icon had caused a stir on Monday with a gesture involving two bottles of Coca-Cola.

The gesture soon went viral on social media.

The Juventus man, while addressing the press ahead of Portugal’s Euro 2020 group-stage clash against Hungary, spotted the two bottles of carbonated drinks and immediately pushed them away from his vicinity

Ronaldo then picked out a bottle of water and said to the cameras: “Agua! (Water!)”.

Ronaldo has previously spoken out about his dislike of sugary soft drinks and said he hated his son consuming them.

Marca reports that the share price of Coca-Cola before and after Ronaldo’s action has led to billions of dollars in losses for the company.

The Spanish newspaper further claimed that the company went from being worth $242 billion to $238 billion – a “brutal 1.6% drop” for it on the stock market.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal started their European Campaign on a bright note, beating Hungary 3-0 on Tuesday.

Daily Post