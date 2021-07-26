Eto’o Gives Cheeky Reply On Playing With Messi

Cameroonian football legend, Samuel Eto’o gave a cheeky reply after being asked about his experience playing alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

Eto’o starred as Barcelona’s No. 9 from 2004 to 2009 and was at the Nou Camp when a young Messi at the age 16 burst into the scene at the Spanish club.

The Cameroonian scored 130 goals in 199 games for the Catalonians, when Messi was still learning the game.

During a recent interview, the 40-year-old had to set the record straight when a journalist said that he played with Messi in Barcelona.

‘You mention Messi, what can he [Ansu Fati] learn from Messi? You obviously played with him…’ the reporter asked.

‘No. He played with me it’s different,’ Eto’o retorted. ‘Messi played with me. I didn’t play with Messi. In my time, Messi played with me. It’s totally different. It’s totally different.’

Messi made his Barcelona debut in October 2004 and was promoted to a side containing the likes of superstars Eto’o, Ronaldinho, Xavi, and Deco.

The Argentina superstar is regarded as one the greatest player to ever play the game.