Ethnic, Religious, Political Divides Threatening Nigeria – Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said the peace and unity of Nigeria is threatened by ethnic, religious and political divides.

Bello said this when he was paid a visit by Ex-Agitators Forum from the Niger Delta in Abuja on Wednesday.

The governor advised youths to desist from criminal activities and be part of the leadership process in Nigeria.

“Let us come together as Nigerians, whether you are from Niger-Delta, whether you are from East, North, West, South, or not, let us come together.

“Enough of this divide and rule, enough of this ethnic sentiment, enough of these religious sentiments.

“The time has come to produce the next leaders across board. Leadership at top levels comprising of all these ethnic groups and religions.

“I do not think you have ever seen our leaders exchanging blows during our meetings. We as elites are united, some only create the fights for you and you fight yourselves. God forbid, I will not belong to that.

“Let us not allow those who do not have the interest of Nigeria at heart use these sentiments to divide us and take our resources away and crumbs are thrown at us.

“Nigeria is blessed; all it takes is good leadership to harness these blessings,” said the governor.

He advised everyone in different divides to come together and see each other as one.

“What countries at war are experiencing, we do not have to experience it to learn. We the younger generations have to say no to these divisions.

“I want to assure you that by our coming together, by our unity we will get Nigeria fixed and when we get Nigeria fixed we would have gotten Africa fixed,” he said.

According to him, if Nigeria is fixed, it will not only become the African big brother, but will become home to even those in Diaspora.

“Our leadership in Kogi Sate and success recorded so far is not rocket science but common sense to bring out the best and ensure that the government reflects that of democracy,” Bello said.