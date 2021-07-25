Esther Wins The Voice Nigeria Season 3

Esther has emerged the winner of The Voice Nigeria, Season 3.

The journey began with 24 talents and four coaches.

Each team consisted of six contestants who put in their best till the finale.

The four coaches for season 3 were Falz, Yemi Alade, Waje and Dare Art Alade.

Esther, who emerged the winner, battled with top finalists, Kpee and Eazzie.

As the winner, Esther goes home with N10 million cash, a car, and a record deal with Universal Music Nigeria.