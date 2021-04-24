ESN Will Give Fulani Herdsmen Hell In South-East – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has said that the Eastern Security Network, ESN, will give Fulani herdsmen hell in the South-East.

Kanu said this in reaction to alleged attack on security operatives by by cattle traders at Artisan market in Enugu.

According to the IPOB leader who spoke through a statement issued by Emma Powerful, herdsmen would have overrun the South-East if not for the existence of the ESN.

The statement read: “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great and indomitable leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu observed with amusement, the recent assault on Nigeria police and Enugu State government officials by Fulani terrorist herdsmen and cattle sellers at Artisan market in Enugu. We are surprised that the vampires suddenly turned their weapons against their friends. What went wrong?

“As we still ponder on what must have gone wrong between the two former allies, many questions agitate our mind all at the same time. Why has the crying Governor in charge of Enugu State refused to mobilize the 82 Division Nigerian Army, and the Police Commissioner to deploy their men against the marauders? Where are the military tants they used in shelling unarmed Biafran agitators and Igbo youths conducting morning exercise at Emene where scores were sent to their untimely grave?

“Where is the DSS that specializes in abducting unarmed Biafran agitators? Where are the military jets searching for ESN personnel and bombing innocent Biafrans at Orlu?

“Now that the serpent they nurtured has become a python, why have they lost courage to tame it? Police vehicle was destroyed and Government bulldozers siezed by identified people who have not changed their location even as we write, yet no arrest made 48 hours after the attack. Were it to the Biafra agitators by now every trader in the market would have been cooling off in police and military cells. What a shame!”

Wondering why the security outfit formed by the governors, Ebubeagu has been docile in the Southeast, he berated the governors of the region for their opposal to ESN.

He added: “Shame on South East governors, Ohanaeze, and Igbo Leaders who betrayed IPOB because of selfish political interests. You opposed the formation of ESN and daily hunt down the personnel staking their lives to defend our land, yet you are in bed with the enemy. Now that you are aware that the enemies you helped to groom have the temerity and sophistry to resist security agencies, what are you doing in readiness for their invasion of our communities?

“When our gallant ESN personnel were confronting the terrorists at Nsuka, instead of supporting our men the Governor in his usual cowardice kept mute while the Nigerian Army mobilised against our men fighting to defend our ancestral land against bloodsuckers. The present crop of South East governors are a huge embarrassment to Ndigbo. They lack understanding of the times.

“Where is their Ebubeagu na Ebubeoke na Ngwere? It’s time to mobilise them against the AK-47 wielding Fulani bandits at Artisan market ENUGU. They are busy compiling names of suspected IPOB members and ESN operatives while terrorists are busy amassing weapons and taking over our land.

“But despite the weakness and treachery of our governors and the political elite, we promise hell for Fulani terrorist in Biafra land. Their conquest mission is dead on arrival. No inch of Biafra land will be taken by them as long as IPOB and ESN exist!”