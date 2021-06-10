ESN Not Cultists – Nnamdi Kanu Tells Abba Kyari

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has vowed to resist the Nigeria Police Force and their operation in the South-East.

Kanu said the police arrest cultists in the region and tag them members of his Eastern Security Network.

He also said the police team led by Abba Kyari have burnt properties in the region.

He said this in a statement issued by IPOB Spokesman, Emma Powerful.

According to the statement, “It is unfortunate that DCP Abba Kyari and co are killing cult members and forcing them to answer ESN, the man they are parading as ESN is not our member and can never be.

“Two months ago the two groups of cultists fought and killed each other and burnt two members to ashes but unfortunately one of them was caught at Owerri by Abba Kyari and his group and they tagged him ESN and unknown gunman.

“Nigerian security agencies led by DCP Abba Kyari have invaded three communities in Mbaitoli LGA in Imo State and burnt their properties worth millions of naira dollars.”

The IPOB leader insisted that ESN are stationed in Southeast forests in their fight against “terrorists and killer herdsmen.”

He added: “These atrocities have been going on for too long but we won’t tolerate it anymore.

“We promise them hell for this cowardly act of victimizing innocent Igbo youths.”